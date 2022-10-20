Brattleboro hires consulting firm to evaluate EMS coverage

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - On Wednesday night, Brattleboro residents had an opportunity to hear from AP Triton, a consulting firm evaluating the town’s EMS services.

For decades, Rescue Inc. has been providing services to the town. This year, town leaders decided the deal had become too costly, but there’s been disagreements about how to move forward.

“There’s a lot of ways in which people make decisions, but one is looking at the data,” said Interim Town Manager Patrick Moreland.

Emotions are running high as changes come to Brattleboro’s EMS coverage. Some are concerned service will go down, while others are more concerned with the transparency of the process. Moreland says the tension make sense. “When someone you love is in trouble and you need help, you want help and you want it right away,” he said.

To help level things out, the town hired AP Triton to do an evaluation of options. This is the same firm that worked with Williston to make adjustments to their fire and EMS services.

“We’re going to look at what we’ve now discovered is four possible models about how you can have the provision or be provided the services of emergency medical services,” said Rich Buchanan with AP Triton. Right now those options their exploring for Brattleboro include reinstating an agreement with Rescue Inc., contracting with a private ambulance service, creating a Brattleboro fire based EMS service, or a hybrid of a public and private services.

“The ultimate goal here is to make a decision with far less emotion and a whole lot of fact that’s not only financial, but statistical, then your governing body will make the decision,” Buchanan explained to residents. This report will not identify a best route, but create a list of pros and cons for each option.

The study is costing the town roughly $38,000, but there’s been minimal complaints about the money being spent. The report from AP Triton will be evaluate the towns options based on things like cost and sustainability.

A final report is expected by the end of the year.

