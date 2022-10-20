Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service.

“Products that used to take two months are now taking eight to 12 months,” said Todd Benoit with Berlin-based electrical contractor Benoit Electric. He says they are currently wrestling with ongoing supply chain challenges that everyone is all too familiar with. “Breakers are a big issue, meter packs. In order to bring new businesses online, obviously to bring power to them.”

Benoit says they are trying to be upfront with customers, letting them know the delays to get their materials mean delays in work. “Simple fact -- they won’t have power to buildings, housing. People won’t be able to move in, manufacturers, won’t be able to open up if there is no power to the building,” he said.

But like the breakers they are waiting for, there isn’t a switch to flip to solve the problem. And even if they had all their materials, service issues extend all the way to the utility’s power poles.

“We just got to the point where we realized we needed to give our members a heads up that we might not be able to do all the work we want to do as quickly as we would like to do it,” said Louis Porter, the general manager of Washington Electric Company in East Montpelier. He says they recently warned their customers that materials like transformers, utility poles, and other essentials are backed up for months. “For those who are building a new house, it may mean a delay in when power can get turned on at that new house. For those adding an electric vehicle charging system, it may mean it may be a while before we can upgrade their transformer before they can use that EV charger.”

Porter says they are currently stockpiling necessary materials like poles and transformers to make sure service can stay up in the event of a major storm. It was partially a storm that started this. Many materials were rerouted to Florida in response to Hurricane Ian. That strained an already fragile supply chain even further. That means, WEC isn’t the only utility struggling. “There are utilities across the country that are dealing with this. And here in Vermont, there are a couple as well, and more may be added to that as this continues,” Porter said.

Johnson-based Vermont Electric Co-op sent a similar letter to customers warning them about the slowdown. Porter is asking customers with outstanding work to reach out so they can get an idea of how long it will be delayed.

Back at Benoit, they are also asking customers to plan ahead. “If you have a project coming up in the next couple of years, get them on the books early. Order big ticket items ahead of time, just so you know you have them,” Benoit said.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.