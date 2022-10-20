Kaitlin Armstrong appears in court for pre-trial

AUSTIN, TX. (WCAX) - Kaitlin Armstrong appears in court Wednesday, for a pre-trial hearing in the murder of Vt. cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson.

Police say Armstrong killed Wilson in an East Austin home in May, after Wilson spent the day with Armstrong’s ex-boyfriend.

Authorities spent 43 days searching for Armstrong - before arresting her in Costa Rica -- and sending her back to the United States.

This hearing was focused on how police gathered evidence. Armstrong’s trial is set to begin on Monday.

