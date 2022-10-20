Milfoil management ridding Vermont lake of invasive weed

Efforts to get an invasive weed out of Lake Iroquois are working.
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Efforts to get an invasive weed out of a Vermont lake are working.

In years past, Lake Iroquois in Chittenden County was covered with invasive milfoil. It was so bad, you could smell it and boats got stuck in it.

Now, after several years of intensive efforts including herbicide, the latest survey shows the lake nearly devoid of milfoil. And that brought back the boats. At the height of the problem, just 900 boats hit the water. This summer, it was back up to 2,500.

“The joy of seeing the water clarity, seeing some of the aquatic vegetation start to come back in accordance with the surveys is just great to see more people out there enjoying the lake and the positive feedback that we’ve seen from the community,” said Shannon Kelly, the president of the Lake Iroquois Association.

Moving forward, the Lake Iroquois Association will do two plant surveys a year to make sure the milfoil isn’t gaining ground again.

