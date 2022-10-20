NH authorities tracked murder suspect to Vt. after killings

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) — New Hampshire’s Attorney General for the first time Thursday spoke to reporters about the homeless man arrested in South Burlington last week that has now been charged with the murder of a Concord couple in April.

After a six-month investigation and two second-degree murder charges, New Hampshire authorities remain tight-lipped about what led to the shooting deaths of Steve and Wendy Reid and the alleged killer’s connection to Vermont.

“It’s been six months of a lot of work that led us to today -- a lot of information gathered. I can’t get into the details at this point,” said New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella.

He says the Reids were shot multiple times while hiking on a trail near their home in Concord back in April. Twenty-six-year-old Logan Clegg was arrested in South Burlington last week and has been charged with the murders. However, at this time authorities are not offering a motive.

But court documents from Vermont paint a clearer picture of what led to Clegg’s arrest. Police first encountered Clegg in a wooded area near the Reid’s home after they were reported missing. He was living in a tent at the time. Police returned to the scene the next day and located the victims’ bodies, but Clegg had disappeared.

Police were able to track him using nearby surveillance video, credit card transactions, a bus ticket to Vermont, and his cell phone, which ultimately led to his arrest, where he was also camping in the woods in South Burlington. Court papers also state that a handgun was located with his belongings which matched evidence from the murder scene. That gun was purchased in Barre in February using an alias and fake ID

During Thursday’s press conference, Formella thanked authorities in Vermont for assisting with the investigation. “From the moment we realized we needed to work with them, they were there for us, and I think it has been a very coordinated effort,” he said.

The Reid’s family also released a statement thanking law enforcement for their hard work and tips from the public which lead to Clegg’s arrest. “I do want to take this opportunity to extend my heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Steve and Wendy Reid,” Formella said.

We still do not know Clegg’s motive, how long he has been living in Vermont, or how deep his ties are to the region. More information is likely when he’s arraigned on the 2nd-degree murder charges in New Hampshire.

CLEGG APPEARS IN COURT, WAIVES EXTRADITION TO NEW HAMPSHIRE

Logan Clegg appeared virtually in court from the Northeast State Correctional Facility Thursday afternoon. He faces a number of charges out of Utah and murder charges in New Hampshire.

“Alleging that Mr. Clegg is wanted in the state of New Hampshire for two counts of second-degree murder -- that warrant was issued for his arrest yesterday,” said Vt. Superior Court Judge Mary Morrissey.

During the hearing, Clegg did not challenge being transferred to the Granite State to answer to the charges.

Former U.S. Attorney for Vermont Christina Nolan says that in a case like this, that action is not surprising. “I think this outcome of him waiving extradition, saying just send me to New Hampshire, is probably a good one for both the defense and the prosecution. The defendant is again, not free right now, he’s behind bars, so there’s not a lot to be gained for him in fighting the transfer,” Nolan said.

Clegg was also arraigned on a fugitive from justice charge which came after police arrested him last week at the South Burlington library. The warrant stemmed from burglary, theft, and fleeing from police in Utah back in August 2020. Judge Morrissey ultimately dropped the fugitive from justice charge in favor of the New Hampshire charges.

“Obviously, a case in Utah can’t proceed at the same time as a case in New Hampshire. My strong inclination is that the Utah authorities will say, New Hampshire, you go first because this is a double homicide case,” Nolan said.

Judge Morrissey did approve Clegg’s waiver of extradition. He will be held without bail until New Hampshire authorities take him into custody, something that court officials expect to happen soon.

Related Stories:

NH authorities charge man in death of Concord couple

Suspect in NH double-murder was investigated in Wash. stabbing death

Police searching S. Burlington wooded area following arrest of NH murder suspect

Reward reaches $50K for information in NH killings

Vehicle owner sought in investigation of NH couple killed

Police seek person of interest in Concord couple’s killings

Reward of up to $5K offered in killings of NH couple

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.