Protesters at Vermont Statehouse demand charges in Capitol riot

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A protest at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier on Thursday where demonstrators called for charges in the Capitol riot.

The protest was organized by a group called Indivisible Mad River Valley.

They say it’s time for Trump and other extremists to be held accountable for the violence on Jan. 6. They say this undermines all future elections and freedom in America.

The event is part of a week of action led by Indivisible and other partner organizations. Events like this one are being held across the country to draw attention to the Capitol riot committee hearings.

