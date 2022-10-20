Sen. Sanders to hold meeting with Finland’s US ambassador

MORETOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Bernie Sanders is visiting students Thursday and holding a public town hall with Finland’s Ambassador to the United States.

Ambassador Mikko Hautala will join Sanders to exchange ideas about what Vermonters can learn from Finland and what Finland can learn from Vermont on a range of issues.

The two will hold a student town meeting at Harwood Union Middle and High School this afternoon at 1:30 p.m. and a public town meeting at the First Unitarian Universalist Church Burlington at 7 p.m.

