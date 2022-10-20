SUNY tuition match aims to attract Vermont students to New York schools

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The State University of New York is trying a new marketing strategy targeting Vermonters.

Starting next week, all SUNY campuses are waiving application fees for two weeks. They are also offering a tuition match for out-of-state students from eight states for the same price as those states’ public university systems, including right here in Vermont. That means Vermonters can attend a SUNY school for the same price of tuition as UVM.

SUNY Plattsburgh leaders hope this will bring Vermont students across the lake to New York.

“We hope that more students from Vermont will give us a look, you know, apply to Plattsburgh, apply to SUNY as a whole,” said Todd Moravec, the director of student financial services at SUNY Plattsburgh. “I think SUNY is trying to more aggressively market the system as a whole, within state and out of state.”

The tuition match is in addition to the system’s standing deductions of $7,500 in housing fees for students who elect to live on campus.

