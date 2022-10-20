Williamstown woman sentenced to prison in fatal overdose

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Williamstown woman will go to prison for selling a lethal dose of fentanyl.

Police say Renee Marie Guy sold fentanyl to Matthew Hayes, 22. He was found dead in the Econo Lodge in Montpelier a year ago.

Judge Kevin Griffin sentenced Guy to three to 10 years in prison.

Guy had prior drug convictions, something the prosector says he considered before charging her.

