Williamstown woman sentenced to prison in fatal overdose

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Williamstown woman will go to prison for selling a lethal dose of fentanyl.

Police say Renee Marie Guy sold fentanyl to Matthew Hayes, 22. He was found dead in the Econo Lodge in Montpelier a year ago.

Judge Kevin Griffin sentenced Guy to three to 10 years in prison.

Guy had prior drug convictions, something the prosector says he considered before charging her.

