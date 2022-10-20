Young Vt. hunters encouraged to head to reporting stations with deer

File Deer Photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - During Vermont’s youth and novice weekend this Saturday and Sunday, state wildlife biologists are encouraging hunters to sop by a biological check station once they bag a buck.

The goal is to help biologists gather data on the health of Vermont’s deer population.

Hunters are required to report deer in person at a big game reporting station this weekend because online reporting will not be available.

The rules for this year’s hunting season can be found here.

The biological reporting stations are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (unless the store closes earlier) Saturday and Sunday:

R&L Archery 70 Smith Street Barre

Buck Stop Mini Mart 7373 Main Street Bennington

Wright’s Enterprises 48 Community Drive Derby

East Corinth General Store 8392 VT Route 25 East Corinth

West Enosburg Country Store 2394 West Enosburg Road Enosburg Falls

Fletcher General Store 110 School Road Fletcher

Smith’s Grocery 759 North Main Greensboro Bend

Bob’s Quick Stop 6196 VT Route 14 Irasburg

Lead & Tackle 31 Middle Street Lyndon

Crossman’s General Store 8 East Street Middletown Springs

Rack N Reel 5343 Ethan Allen Highway New Haven

Hilliker’s Store 2519 VT Route 105 Newport Center

Buxton’s Country Store 499 Main Street Orwell

Keith’s Country Store 4085 US Route7 Pittsford

Maplefields 8132 US Route 2 Plainfield

Singleton’s Store 356 Main Street Proctorsville

Back Country Sports 751A Sheldon Road St. Albans

Tunbridge Firearms 252 Spring Road Tunbridge

Windsor Fire Department 29 Union Street Windsor

