BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! Today will be yet another kind of cool & breezy day - a lot like Wednesday - but even a few degrees cooler as we continue to be under the influence of that sprawling, slow-moving low pressure system that has been hanging over the Great Lakes area all week long. There will be more clouds mixing in to the north & west (over northern NY) and more sunshine to the south & east (over NH).

That system is finally going to drift away to the north tonight. High pressure will build back in, and that will bring back the sunshine and warmer temperatures as highs get back into the mid/upper 50s and low 60s on Friday.

A bigger warm-up will begin as we get into the weekend. Temperatures will jump into the mid/upper 60s. It will stay warmer than average right through most of next week. (Normal high for Burlington is now 57°).

There will be lots of sunshine on Saturday to start the weekend, but some clouds will mix in on Sunday. A weak system coming up the eastern seaboard will bring a quick shot of showers on Sunday night into Monday, especially the farther east you are.

It will dry out for Tuesday as that system moves off to the east. A weak frontal system coming in from the west may bring a few showers on Wednesday.

Another MAX Advantage weekend ahead of us, especially on Saturday. Enjoy! -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.