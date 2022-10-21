Are Vermonters more vulnerable to identity theft?

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new study from the identity protection company Veriff reports that Vermonters are searching for information about identity theft more than any other state. Are Vermonters more vulnerable to identity theft?

Darren Perron spoke with Henry Collier, director of technology programs at Norwich University, about the prevalence of identity theft and how to avoid it.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Marie Guy will go to prison for selling a lethal dose of fentanyl.
Williamstown woman sentenced to prison in fatal overdose
Kaitlin Armstrong appeared in court on Wednesday for a pretrial hearing in the murder of...
Texas woman accused in Vermont cyclist’s death appears in court
File photo
Behind the Bullets - Part 1
File Photo: Essex High School
Disproportionate suspensions within Vt. school district prompt questions about discipline and support
Logan Clegg
NH authorities tracked murder suspect to Vt. after killings

Latest News

the bullets
Behind the Bullets - Part 2
Lessons learned from Vt. school PCB testing valuable in nationwide solution
alias
NH double murder suspect used fake ID, alias to buy gun in Barre
File photo
Behind the Bullets - Part 2
Judge greenlights juvenile offender facility in Newbury