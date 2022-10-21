Boxelder bugs enjoying the sunny side of your house

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s that time of year when boxelder bugs are piling up around people’s homes and businesses after a frost.

Margaret Skinner is a research professor at the University of Vermont who said they don’t cause any harm but they can be a nuisance. For example, they’re smelly if they get squished and they can stain.

“As soon as a homeowner starts to see that, ideally, they start to spray that area with soapy water. First, it’ll wash away the few boxelder bugs that have congregated there, and it may also discourage more from coming because they emit pheromones that attract other ones,” said Skinner.

To keep them out of homes, Skinner recommends ensuring screens are sealed, but if they’re bothersome, try vacuuming them up or sweeping them.

Skinner said generally a pesticide isn’t needed to take care of them.

However, Ian Gordon with VT Pest Control said his crews are kept busy right now.

“So this year, I have seen a lot of calls coming in especially in the last couple of weeks. We have had over 50 to 100 calls coming into the office saying that we are inundated with the boxelder bugs,” said Gordon.

Gordon said most of their calls are coming from northern Vermont at the moment.

He said boxelder bugs tend to congregate on the sunny side of your house and he recommended taking action against the bugs in the late summer and fall before the first frost.

