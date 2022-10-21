Ex-Franklin County deputy sheriff charged with assault in jailhouse incident

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A fired Franklin County deputy sheriff who is on the ballot to become sheriff has now been charged with assault for kicking a man in custody back in August.

John Grismore won the nomination of both Franklin County’s Republican and Democratic parties to have his name on the November ballot, but after the video of him kicking the handcuffed man became public he was suspended and then fired.

The Vermont State Police conducted an investigation into Grismore’s use of force and this week Franklin County State’s Attorney Douglas Disabito gave the go-ahead to charge Grismore with simple assault. He is set to be arraigned Monday afternoon in Saint Albans.

Grismore earlier this month defended his actions, telling WCAX he acted in self-defense because the suspect was spitting at him and other deputies.

Related Stories:

Ex-sheriff’s deputy seen kicking prisoner defends actions

Franklin County Sheriff’s capt. fired for alleged assault

Republicans, Democrats call on Grismore to drop out of race for sheriff

Police investigating Vermont sheriff’s captain for alleged assault on detainee

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Marie Guy will go to prison for selling a lethal dose of fentanyl.
Williamstown woman sentenced to prison in fatal overdose
Kaitlin Armstrong appeared in court on Wednesday for a pretrial hearing in the murder of...
Texas woman accused in Vermont cyclist’s death appears in court
File Photo: Essex High School
Disproportionate suspensions within Vt. school district prompt questions about discipline and support
File photo
Behind the Bullets - Part 1
A Burlington property owner is appealing a fine for using his former gas station as an illegal...
Burlington property owner appeals fine for illegal parking lot

Latest News

x
Ex-Franklin County deputy sheriff charged with assault in jailhouse incident
File photo
New York judge blocks state ban on guns in places of worship
The Ostrout Family took the prize with their “Addams Family” portrait.
Morning Show announces group costume contest winner
The first annual Channel 3 This Morning group costume contest has wrapped up!
Morning Show announces group costume contest winner!