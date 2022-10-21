Judge greenlights juvenile offender facility in Newbury

NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans are once again moving forward to create a secure facility for juvenile offenders in Newbury after a Vermont Superior Court judge overruled the town’s unanimous vote against the project.

The recent court ruling paves the way for some sort of youth facility, but that is not sitting well with some residents who have been opposed to the project since the very beginning.

“It does make us pretty nervous having violent youth right behind our house,” said Jette Mandl-Abramson. She and her husband are new parents and say their baby girl is one of many reasons why they oppose a facility for youth offenders being built on the neighboring property. “It was devastating really. It was devastating for us to get that news. Just blatant disregard for all of the facts and all of the evidence that we as a town put together.”

Newbury’s Development Review Board last year unanimously rejected the proposal to turn a former bed and breakfast into a facility for juvenile offenders, citing traffic noise and other community impacts. The property is owned by the Vermont Permanency Initiative, an arm of Becket Family Services out of New Hampshire. That organization, along with the Vermont Department for Children and Families appealed the town’s decision to Environmental Court. This week, the judge ruled the project could move forward as a residential group home.

VPI sent us a statement saying, “While Tuesday’s decision is one step forward for a treatment center, there are more steps to go, including a construction project. We look forward to continuing work on this complicated project and expect that this decision will provide an impetus for collaborative discussion by the many stakeholders needed to move forward in this effort to meet a critical state need.”

“I believe in restorative justice 100%. What I don’t believe in is privatized prisons,” Mandl-Abramson said.

The six-bed Newbury facility could fill some of the void created by the shuttered Woodside facility in Essex, which was the state’s only youth detention center.

The Vermont Attorney General’s office also released a statement supporting the court decision saying, “There is a critical need for safe and secure housing and treatment for justice-involved children with disabilities in Vermont, as noted in the court’s decision, and we are thankful for the court’s thorough consideration of the issues raised in this important matter.”

Lawyers for DCF say they are pleased with the decision, saying there is a great need for housing and treatment for youth in our systems of care.

“The reality is this is a replacement for Woodside. This is a juvenile detention facility,” Mandl-Abramson said.

A community hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in Montpelier where the placement of violent juveniles is on the agenda.

