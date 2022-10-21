Jury expected to get cleaver murder case next week

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A jury could begin deliberations as soon as Monday in the case of a Burlington man accused of killing his wife with a meat cleaver in 2017.

The defense on Friday called their final witness, forensic psychiatrist Dr. David Rosmarin, who testified to Aita Gurung’s mental state in December of 2017, two months after the murder.

Rosmarin interviewed Gurung at the Vermont Psychiatric Hospital and says that he didn’t remember much, but did recall hearing voices during the attack. “He doesn’t remember hearing anything but the voices,” he said. A sign, he said, that indicated Gurung was “internally preoccupied, in a confused internally pre-occupied state from the voices.”

Rosmarin said Gurung met the standard of insanity in Vermont because he could not understand the criminality of his actions.

Prosecutors have argued that Gurung knew what he was doing and that he was a heavy drinker and domestic abuser.

The defense is expected to rest its case on Monday, the ninth day of the trial.

Related Stories:

Defense nearing end in Burlington cleaver murder case

Mental health professionals testify in day 6 of trial in cleaver murder case

Police testify on previous run-ins with murder suspect claiming insanity

Medical experts testify on mental illness in trial of alleged cleaver killer

The case for insanity: Expert analysis of meat cleaver murder trial

Family members take stand at murder trial of alleged cleaver killer

Daughter, police officers testify at murder trial of alleged cleaver killer

Trial gets underway for accused cleaver killer

Jury selected in trial of accused cleaver killer

Jury draw starts in trial of accused meat cleaver killer

Judge denies new psych evaluation for alleged cleaver killer

Attorney general points to translator trouble in case of accused cleaver killer

Meat cleaver murder suspect found competent to stand trial

Attorney general gets new hearing in case of accused cleaver killer

Hospitalization ordered for accused cleaver killer

Decision on where to hold accused killer delayed again

Accused cleaver killer to be held in prison

What kind of treatment will accused cleaver killer get in prison?

Man accused of murder found not competent to stand trial

Psychiatric experts testify on competency of alleged cleaver killer

Alleged cleaver killer found not competent to stand trial

Cleaver attack suspect to use insanity defense

Attorney general reinstating murder charges against suspect in deadly cleaver attack

Judge orders new mental health screening for alleged cleaver attacker

Does deadly cleaver attack suspect belong in jail or mental hospital?

Decision on where to hold accused killer delayed again

Accused cleaver killer to be held in prison

What kind of treatment will accused cleaver killer get in prison?

Man accused of murder found not competent to stand trial

Psychiatric experts testify on competency of alleged cleaver killer

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.