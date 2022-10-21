Jury expected to get cleaver murder case next week

Aita Gurung/File
Aita Gurung/File(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A jury could begin deliberations as soon as Monday in the case of a Burlington man accused of killing his wife with a meat cleaver in 2017.

The defense on Friday called their final witness, forensic psychiatrist Dr. David Rosmarin, who testified to Aita Gurung’s mental state in December of 2017, two months after the murder.

Rosmarin interviewed Gurung at the Vermont Psychiatric Hospital and says that he didn’t remember much, but did recall hearing voices during the attack. “He doesn’t remember hearing anything but the voices,” he said. A sign, he said, that indicated Gurung was “internally preoccupied, in a confused internally pre-occupied state from the voices.”

Rosmarin said Gurung met the standard of insanity in Vermont because he could not understand the criminality of his actions.

Prosecutors have argued that Gurung knew what he was doing and that he was a heavy drinker and domestic abuser.

The defense is expected to rest its case on Monday, the ninth day of the trial.

