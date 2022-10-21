Morning Show announces group costume contest winner

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first annual Channel 3 This Morning group costume contest has wrapped up.

We had so many amazing contributions and one theme was very popular this year. The “Addams Family” theme garnered four contributions. The winner is from the Ostrout Family.

Thank you everyone for playing. Next week will be our final costume contest. This time the theme is kids’ costumes. Send photos of your kids in their best Halloween outfits to Alexandra Montgomery at montgomery@wcax.com.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

