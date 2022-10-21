New York judge blocks state ban on guns in places of worship

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A federal judge has temporarily blocked the part of a New York law that makes it a crime for people to carry guns in places of worship.

The ruling filed Thursday sided with two Buffalo-area clerics joined by two gun rights organizations that had sought a temporary restraining order. New York lawmakers rewrote the state’s gun laws last summer after the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated the state’s old system of granting permits to carry handguns outside the home.

Among the provisions of the new law was a ban on guns in places of worship and other locations deemed “sensitive.”

The two sides are scheduled to argue the matter in court next month.

