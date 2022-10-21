NH double murder suspect used fake ID, alias to buy gun in Barre

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) — The investigation into a New Hampshire double murder has also revealed what appears to be a large hole in the background check system for gun purchases. When Logan Clegg was arrested in Vermont for the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple, he had a handgun that police say he bought in Barre using a phony ID, fooling FBI background checks.

When Logan Clegg was arrested last week at the South Burlington Library, local police say they found a fully loaded Glock 17, a U.S. passport with Clegg’s name on it, and an envelope addressed to Arthur Kelley.

Through extensive investigation, police were able to determine that Clegg had been using Arthur Kelly as an alias. Police say it’s that alias that he used to buy a gun at R & L Archery in Barre.

“There was a fake name used and that name might have been a real name, a real person. The defendant was posing as somebody else and these things do slip through the cracks. Background checks don’t catch all criminal behavior,” said former U.S. Attorney for Vermont Christina Nolan. She says using a fake ID to purchase a gun is a federal felony that carries up to 10 years in prison.

We asked to speak with R & L Archery officials. They instead issued a statement saying, “Mr. Kelly came into our store in February to purchase a firearm. At that time, he presented the required documentation, and we initiated an FBI NCIS background check. The transaction was approved by the FBI and the sale was completed.”

It’s not clear if the gun purchased from R & L is the same one used in the murders of the Concord couple he is charged with murdering in April. According to the affidavit, police say the number on the Vermont driver’s license provided at the time was found to be not on file, leading investigators to believe it was fake.

“Clearly, the defendant didn’t want to be identified as the person purchasing the gun, and that suggests to me that he planned to use it for criminal purposes,” Nolan said.

Clegg on Thursday waived extradition from Vermont to New Hampshire and he is expected to answer to the murder charges there in the coming days.

Related Stories:

NH authorities tracked murder suspect to Vt. after killings

NH authorities charge man in death of Concord couple

Suspect in NH double-murder was investigated in Wash. stabbing death

Police searching S. Burlington wooded area following arrest of NH murder suspect

Reward reaches $50K for information in NH killings

Vehicle owner sought in investigation of NH couple killed

Police seek person of interest in Concord couple’s killings

Reward of up to $5K offered in killings of NH couple

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.