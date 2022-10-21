Royal Caribbean introduces Icon of the Seas, its newest cruise ship

NO AUDIO - Royal Caribbean provides a first look at the Icon of the Seas, its newest cruise ship. (Source: Royal Caribbean via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Royal Caribbean International is providing a first look at its newest cruise ship, the Icon of the Seas.

The cruise line said the Icon of the Seas will top any trip it has ever done before and provide a perfect family getaway.

The company said some of the cool amenities available on board include the largest water park at sea and seven swimming pools – each one with a different theme.

The ship also will feature more than 40 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

The new room designs can accommodate families in groups of three, four, five and more people.

The Icon of the Seas won’t disembark until January 2024, but people can start booking their trips starting Oct. 25, and loyalty members get early access Oct. 24.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Marie Guy will go to prison for selling a lethal dose of fentanyl.
Williamstown woman sentenced to prison in fatal overdose
Kaitlin Armstrong appeared in court on Wednesday for a pretrial hearing in the murder of...
Texas woman accused in Vermont cyclist’s death appears in court
File Photo: Essex High School
Disproportionate suspensions within Vt. school district prompt questions about discipline and support
File photo
Behind the Bullets - Part 1
A Burlington property owner is appealing a fine for using his former gas station as an illegal...
Burlington property owner appeals fine for illegal parking lot

Latest News

Jumbe, one of the oldest giraffes in the United States, has been placed in hospice care at Zoo...
One of the oldest giraffes in the US has been placed in hospice care
File photo
VGS offering electric heat pump water heaters
President Joe Biden speaks at the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
LIVE: Biden remarks on student debt relief; deficit figures set up competing visions from Dems, GOP
Jeremy DeBenedictis, President of Alterra Energy, stands in the storage area of shredded...
Industry: Advanced recycling is a solution to plastic crisis
FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021.
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4