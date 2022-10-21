Springfield Police offer seldom used delivery service

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - There was a special delivery in Springfield, Vermont, earlier this month.

Viewer Laura Carmody sent us a video of her grandmother, Audrey Harrigan, getting a balloon delivery. Carmody, who lives in Colorado, bought the balloons to cheer her grandma up as she battled a viral infection. But getting them to be delivered to the nearly 93-year-old proved more challenging.

When no one else was available to deliver them, she reached out to Springfield Police. She says an officer was at the supermarket half an hour later to pick them up and delivered them, making her grandma’s day.

