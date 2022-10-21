Suspects connected to truck stolen caught on ATM camera

PALMER, Mass. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say two people who stole a truck from a Vermont residence were caught on an ATM camera in Massachusetts.

Police say the suspects caught on camera, were using a stolen ATM card that belongs to 26 year old Jesse Rice, of Whitingham, Vt. Police say the card was used in Northhampton after 4:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Back on Tuesday October 18th, Police say these same two suspects stole Rice’s truck, along with a dirt bike, firearms, and body armor. It was later learned that the body armor and firearms went missing after Palmer Massachusetts Police Department found the truck at a residence out there. The two suspects remain at large.

If you know who these people are, police ask you to give them a call.

