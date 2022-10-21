Vermont Elvis fan’s forge enduring bond

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - We all have our favorite singers, bands, or songwriters, though there’s always one that sticks out above the rest. For one young woman in Grand Isle, that artist is Elvis. After befriending an Elvis tribute artist in northern Vermont, an enduring Elvis bond was born.

Twenty-eight-year-old Caitlin Rickson of Grand Isle loves pink, green, frogs, and above all -- Elvis. “Many years, since I was four I think,” Rickson explained.

“She’s just been and always wanted to dress as Elvis and take on his persona and listen to his music and swoon over his personality,” said Rickson’s mom, Cindy.

Rickon says it all started with an Elvis statue in Connecticut. “I love his music, I love his jumpsuits that he wore. I like one jumpsuit that he wore -- it’s the Aloha,” she said.

And fortunately for her, one of the finest Elvis tribute artists, Mark Shelton, lives just up in Newport. He got his start at North Country High School at age 15. “I went on stage and sang ‘Heartbreak Hotel.’ And when I sang ‘And since my baby left me...’ and I moved my head and the water came out, about 7,500 girls came screaming to the front of the stage -- that’s kind of how it happened,” Shelton said.

Rickson and Shelton met for the first time at one of his performances in 2016. No surprise -- she loved him. “Because he’s cute,” Rickson said. She kept going to his shows and giving him gifts. Before long, the two were good friends.

Cindy says the two are kindred spirits with a deep understanding of each other. She notes that Shelton has always treated Rickson -- who is developmentally delayed -- as a unique individual. “He’s not an impersonator or a tribute artist. He actually... his desire, I believe, is to let the personality of Elvis be known and to honor individuals as they are. And that’s what he has done with Caitlin,” she said.

“We’re just people trying to take care of each other, it’s the whole deal,” Shelton said.

Despite playing shows around the world and securing a spot in the International Elvis Tribute Artist Hall of Fame, Shelton has always been humble and quick to help others. And so he set out to raise $3,500 to get Rickson the jumpsuit of her dreams -- one so intricate that most tribute artists don’t even have it. He put out a tip jar at each show, telling Rickson’s story, and slowly the nickels and dimes added up for a surprise that left her all shook up.

Adorned with rhinestones and equipped with blue suede shoes, Rickson is now ready to hit the stage. And it’s all thanks to her friend in the north -- Elvis.

“I think the point is, if you have an opportunity -- any of us have an opportunity to help someone, to make their life better, to make a dream come true -- then do it,” Shelton said.

