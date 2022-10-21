Vermont man sentenced to prison for cocaine distribution

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is sentenced for his role in a drug trafficking organization.

Authorities say 45 year old, Juan Ramos of Wardsboro was sentenced to eight years in prison and six years of supervised release. In April -- Ramos pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Authorities say between 2015 and 2016 he distributed over 300 grams of cocaine in Massachusetts and Vermont.

Ramos had obtained the cocaine from co-conspirator David Cruz, whom he had met while serving a five-year prison sentence in Massachusetts for cocaine trafficking.

Ramos has two prior federal convictions and served nine years in prison in 2002. Then in 2010, he was sentenced in New York to five years in prison.

Cruz previously pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

