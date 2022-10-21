VGS offering electric heat pump water heaters

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gas Systems is helping wean customers off gas and other fossil fuels with electric heat pump water heaters.

They say they are the first gas utility in the country that started installing the appliances, saying the technology is valuable in the transition away from fossil fuels. Officials say their customers are also concerned with energy bills and helping the climate.

“There has been significant customer interest and we are starting to install these now and customers can get the benefit of having an electric heat pump water heater in their home,” said VGS’ Neale Lunderville.

Electric heat pump water heaters with installation run about $4,000. Lunderville says while the cost upfront might be higher than a traditional heat pump, the savings come over time.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Marie Guy will go to prison for selling a lethal dose of fentanyl.
Williamstown woman sentenced to prison in fatal overdose
Kaitlin Armstrong appeared in court on Wednesday for a pretrial hearing in the murder of...
Texas woman accused in Vermont cyclist’s death appears in court
File Photo: Essex High School
Disproportionate suspensions within Vt. school district prompt questions about discipline and support
File photo
Behind the Bullets - Part 1
A Burlington property owner is appealing a fine for using his former gas station as an illegal...
Burlington property owner appeals fine for illegal parking lot

Latest News

x
Ex-Franklin County deputy sheriff charged with assault in jailhouse incident
File photo
Ex-Franklin County deputy sheriff charged with assault in jailhouse incident
File photo
New York judge blocks state ban on guns in places of worship
The Ostrout Family took the prize with their “Addams Family” portrait.
Morning Show announces group costume contest winner