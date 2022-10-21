VGS offering electric heat pump water heaters

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gas Systems is helping wean customers off gas and other fossil fuels with electric heat pump water heaters.

They say they are the first gas utility in the country that started installing the appliances, saying the technology is valuable in the transition away from fossil fuels. Officials say their customers are also concerned with energy bills and helping the climate.

“There has been significant customer interest and we are starting to install these now and customers can get the benefit of having an electric heat pump water heater in their home,” said VGS’ Neale Lunderville.

Electric heat pump water heaters with installation run about $4,000. Lunderville says while the cost upfront might be higher than a traditional heat pump, the savings come over time.

