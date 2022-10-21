BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After several days of clouds and cooler temperatures, we finally got back to some sunshine on Friday. That trend will continue into the start of the weekend, along with some warmer weather that will likely continue through most of next week. Saturday will start out chilly, but with plenty of sunshine, we’ll warm up well through the afternoon with highs heading into the low to mid 60s through the afternoon.

Temperatures remain warm for Sunday as well with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds will thicken up from south to north during the afternoon. There will be the chance of showers in southern Vermont by late in the day, with a better chance of showers heading into Sunday night.

Warm weather continues into next week. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Monday with the chance for a few showers, mainly in the first half of the day. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies through the middle of the week with the chance of showers on Wednesday. Highs will be heading into the upper 60s, close to 70 degrees.

