BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! We are finally getting out of that cool, unsettled weather pattern that we have been in all week. The slow-moving, upper-level low pressure system that has been affecting our weather has finally dirfted off to the north and is being replaced by high pressure. Sunshine will return for all of us today and a warm-up will begin with temperatures climbing into the mid/upper 50s.

It will be even warmer over the weekend with highs getting well into the 60s, and that is quite a bit above normal for this time of year. The normal high for Burlington on Oct. 21st is 57°.

That warm air will stick around through the weekend, and into next week, too. There will be tons of sun on Saturday, but some clouds will mix in with the sunshine on Sunday as a weak system works its way up the east coast. That system will bring some rain showers late Sunday night into Monday, but nothing serious. The bulk of the rain from that system will be staying well to our south & east.

It will be dry on Tuesday as we make a run at the 70 degree mark. There will be a chance for showers come Wednesday & Thursday.

Try to get outdoors and take MAX Advantage of the fine, fall weather this weekend! -Gary

