Burlington beautician named Born This Way Foundation’s Ultimate Stylist 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation named a Burlington beautician their Ultimate Stylist 2022.

Christina DeMag owns Jubilance Salon in downtown Burlington. She applied for the competition in April, and was chosen in July to win the award out of 15,000 applicants in North America.

The prize is $10,000 cash, which DeMag plans to eventually invest in her salon.

Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, founded the Born This Way Foundation as a non-profit to raise awareness for mental health.

DeMag says mental health is very important in her industry, because hairdressers have one-on-one interactions with clients all day long.

She says, “After the pandemic, I personally noticed that mental health was a big thing with people being isolated. There’s science proving that we need physical touch, and you can actually become depressed without physical touch. And so after the pandemic, we as hairdressers saw that change in people. Just being able to come in and get your hair washed, or your hair blown out, or just to have that conversation with mental health and the way things are going in the world right now.”

She adds, “I really believe in inspiring people to be their best selves. So what I really want to do to empower Vermonters is to just show that anything is possible; that you can go after your dreams and achieve them even if you live in small town Burlington or in Vermont. And just believe in yourself.”

DeMag believes hair can help you find your authentic self and build confidence. She says when you have confidence in yourself, you can do anything.

