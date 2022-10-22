NH man killed in car crash involving bear

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in New Hampshire say a man died in a crash involving two cars and a bear.

Thursday night on Route 12 in Charlestown, police say a 20 year old from North Walpole, NH was a passenger in the car that hit a bear crossing the road.

Passengers got out to inspect the damage, when their car was rear ended. The Valley News reports the second driver is a 59 year old Claremont man.

Police say that 20 year old died at the scene. They have not released the names of those involved, but say everyone is cooperating with the investigation.

