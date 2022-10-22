What to Do: Saturday, October 22

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday.

Calling all mad scientists, check out Creepy Chemistry Weekend at ECHO! Today and tomorrow from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., explore foods that glow, make marbled paper, and participate in other spooky science activities with the chemistry department of UVM. It’s all a part of National Chemistry Week. Organizers say to come in costume, and maybe you could win the costume contest! It’s free with admission or your membership.

It’s opening weekend for the Vermont International Film Festival. Held annually in October, it’s a 10 day panorama of independent film. Main Street Landing in Burlington will screen numerous films from across the world. You can purchase tickets at the door or online. Prices vary per film.

Or head to the Norman Williams Public Library in Woodstock for a workshop on falconry. From 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today, Zooey Zullo will introduce folks to raptors from New England Falconry and talk about the role these majestic birds have played in history. The ancient sport of falconry has been practiced for over 4,000 years. It’s an outdoor event, so organizers say to bring a blanket or chair for sitting on the lawn.

Or you could check out Plattsburgh’s Dark Waters Paranormal Convention! All weekend at the West Side Ballroom, starting at 10:30 a.m., celebrate and explore upstate New York’s haunted history and paranormal phenomena. There will be vendors, Reiki masters, small businesses, and “gore.”

Head to the Vermont Institute of National Science in Queechee, or VINS, to enroll in Hawk-warts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry! Join educators for this magical event and attend a Care of Magical Creatures class where you can meet messenger birds. Or hike the trails in Herbology to uncover the uses and history of hawks. Or you can participate in hands-on experiments in Potions class! The event is from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. today, and is free with admission to the nature center.

Finally, tonight in Rutland, celebrate the NAACP at their annual Freedom Fund Dinner. From 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. gather to celebrate the organization’s accomplishments, honor members of the community, and raise funds for the year to come. This year’s theme is The Power of Us, and organizers say local legend Francois Clemmons may perform.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.