BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - High pressure will bring a gorgeous weekend, along with warmer temperatures. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A coastal low will spread high clouds to our region on Sunday, otherwise it will be pleasant with highs in the mid 60s. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s. This low will bring some showers Sunday night, but then move out Monday morning with some sunshine for the afternoon.

Tuesday will be just an amazing mid fall day, albeit warm for this time of year. Expect plenty of sunshine, with highs in the 60s. Some spots may hit 70 degrees. Mild weather will continue Wednesday and Thursday, though there’s the chance for showers, especially Thursday. Friday will be cooler, though seasonable, with fair conditions and highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.