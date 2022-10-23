Homecoming at Gutterson Fieldhouse

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the Boston Pride and Montreal Force took the ice at Gutterson Fieldhouse on Sunday, two former Catamounts and one Colchester native represented Montreal in the starting lineups.

Kristina Shanahan and Alyssa Holmes each played five seasons with the Catamounts up until last year, and Sally Hoerr went from Colchester to playing for Grand Valley State and Liberty. All that before each joining the Force for the team’s inaugural season in the PHF.

For Holmes and Shanahan, they never thought they’d return to the Gut as players when they left it for, what they thought was, the last time last spring. For Hoerr, she couldn’t wait to play in the building she spent countless hours in, growing up.

“It’s pretty surreal. I never thought I would be back here, playing here,” Shanahan said. “I love this place, it’s given me so much. It feels really great to be back.”

“I’m just so excited to be back here. I never thought I would be able to play on this ice again,” Holmes said. “I’m just really excited.”

“It’s really unbelievable. I’d come here Friday nights, Saturday nights, just after school to watch the guys’ games and watch the women’s games in the afternoons,” Hoerr said. “To just be on the same ice that I’ve watched my entire life is just unimaginable.”

