Hubbard Park set to undergo major upgrades

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s largest municipal parks is getting a big upgrade: a new walking trail that everyone can enjoy.

Although central Vermont is past peak foliage, locals say the Capital City’s Park holds its beauty year round. Including for people such as Annarose Jenisch. She was out for a walk this week with her dogs Chico, Annabelle, and Albert.

“We have our Hubbard Park friends: both people and dogs. It’s just a gorgeous, gorgeous place,” Jenisch said. “It’s a really soothing, beautiful place, and I think it’s its own little community within the larger community of Montpelier.”

That community is getting a little bigger. In 2020, the city received a $47,000 grant to build a universally accessible interpretive trail. It stretches a half mile from the new park to the historic fire tower.

Alec Ellsworth, Montpelier’s Park Director, says “There’s very few accessible trails that take you through various types of woodlands. and give you the trail experience that most people think of when hiking on a trail”

Most other trails in central Vermont are flat paths or boardwalks through marshes.

The rest of the $18,000 for the half-mile trail is funded through the city’s capital budget.

“I hope its intended purpose is that people use it, I’m sure other people will,” Joe Blatchford, a Montpelier resident said.

The new trail is the latest upgrade to this historic park, which has recently seen some big changes. Last winter, the city closed on a 78-acre expansion, bringing Montpelier’s park system to almost 500 acres.

Ellsworth adds, “If you think about what it would take to create something like Hubbard Park in this day and age, it would be insurmountable both financially and politically. No matter how you slice it, you cant create this thing any more.”

He says that’s just another reason to get out and enjoy everything Hubbard Park has to offer.

