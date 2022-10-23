Local dentist provides cleanings for Ukrainian refugees

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - A local dentist’s office is performing free dental care for refugees coming from war-torn Ukraine.

It is a partnership with Agape Ministries Inc., Kwasnik Family Dental of Berlin.

The Ukrainians say they are thankful to get this work done.

“It’s pretty amazing that there were people here with open hearts, with open arms...They were able to give us anything, they were just like ‘okay come here, we’ll give [you] everything that you need’,” Ukrainian Mykhailo Sanchez said.

Sanchez had his teeth cleaned by dentist, Collin Kwasnik.

“Our family has adopted a lot of kids from Vietnam, Korea, and the Ukraine. So helping individuals from other countries in-need has kind of been instilled in me since I was a little kid,” Kwasnik said.

The family dentistry said it hopes to do more similar volunteer work in the future.

