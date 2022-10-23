Local gun shop describes process of background checks in Vermont

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - As first reported last week, police in New Hampshire named Logan Clegg as a suspect in the shooting deaths of Wendy and Stephen Reid in April.

According to police, Clegg purchased a gun from a shop in Barre using an alias, just months before the murder.

Police say in February Logan Clegg, the suspect in the murder of a Concord couple, bought a Glock-17 handgun and ammunition from R&L Archery in Barre. He used a fake identification under the name of Arthur Kelly.

It’s unclear if the gun is the same one that was used in the murders, but police have been able to determine through ballistics that ammunition found in Clegg’s possession are similar to what was found at the scene.

Court paperwork shows the I.D. Clegg used was fake, leading to questions about a potential loophole in the background check system.

We reached out to R&L Archery, but they declined to do an interview.

To find out how the process of a background check works, we spoke with Henry Parro of Parro’s Gun Shop in Waterbury.

After interacting with customers first, employees create a customer profile in their database, and their Vermont I.D. is checked and photocopied into their system.

“We scan the back of the license, it has a barcode. Everything has to match, and then we physically look at the person and look at their height, weight, and eye color. We try to make a determination that it is that person,” Henry Parro of Parro’s Gun Shop and Police Supply says,

After the I.D. is scanned, the information gets linked along with a code that the customer uses to fill out the federal form, required under law.

Parro says that form asks a series of questions regarding mental health and domestic violence convictions. Typically the results of the background check come back within minutes.

“Once you get all done, you would sign it, date it, then complete it. From there, it gets submitted into what we call the Background Check Station.”

Those computers submit the information to the FBI. The first step filters whether the person is permitted to own a firearm. If the name passes that, it goes through several other filters until it’s approved. Parro says no matter how diligent a store is in the process, it’s completely up to the Feds to make the determination based on everything supplied throughout the process.

We also spoke to former U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan about Clegg’s case, and she says using a fake id to purchase a gun is a federal felony which carries up to 10 years in prison.

It’s not clear if Clegg will face a similar charge at this time.

