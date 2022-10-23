NH woman faces several charges after leading police on car chase

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEWPORT, NH. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire woman faces several charges after leading police on a car chase on Friday night in Newport, New Hampshire.

Around 9:00 p.m. Friday, police tried to stop a car driven by 29-year-old Ashley Smith of Warner for having defective equipment and no license plates. Police say she refused to stop, and a chase ensued.

Troopers deployed stop sticks, or tire-deflation devices, popping all four of Smith’s tires, though she still did not pull over. The chase continued until Smith crashed into the police cruiser.

Police discovered that Smith had four total warrants out for her arrest. She was charged with felony reckless conduct and disobeying a police officer, among other charges.

