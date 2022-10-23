Randolph Church talks with Ukrainians in Sister City

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “We welcome you all with the greeting of peace, and in the light of hope,” said Bethany Church United Church of Christ Pastor Kimberly McKerley.

Back in May, Bethany Church members in Randolph sent donations of clothing, toys, and money over the water to Ukrainians during their time of war. On Sunday, members of the Bethany Church, United Church of Christ, and the Congregation Shir Shalom gathered to listen to the stories of Ukrainian refugees in the city of Myrhorod.

In the 90s, both became Sister Cities. They hope to educate their church members on what’s happening in the war zone.

“When our then town manager Gwen Hallsmith was sent to Ukraine to help establish public interest in the government,” said church member Irene Schaefer. “She came across Myrhorod. Myrhorod is similar to Randolph.”

The church was able to do a zoom call with their translator Alex Riepin in Ukraine, explaining some of the stories told by refugees. The women that shared talked of their struggles of not having enough to eat, power outages, Russian soldiers, and all that had been lost.

“We have no place to go back because it’s totally destroyed,” said a Ukrainian through the translator. “All the big factories, big plants, railroad plants, they are totally destroyed.”

One woman shared her experience of losing her loved ones to the bombings. After the service was over the church united in song. Members of the church say their stories had a significant impact on them.

“At one point someone mentioned they had five minutes to pack their bags,” said church member Nancy Kenyon Richardson. “I started running through my head as a mom, as a wife, as a community member, what would I grab? What do you grab in five minutes, and does it even matter?”

The church will make an effort to send more supplies closer to Christmas time.

