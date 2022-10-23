Vermont Tech Jam aims to link workers with jobs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The 2022 Tech Jam Career and Tech Expo returned Saturday to Hula Lakeside in Burlington. Seven Days has put on this economic event for the last 14 years. It invites Vermonters and out-of-staters to explore job opportunities and internships.

Edwin Genece is attending from Connecticut.

“Back at home I’m not even sure where I would have been able to go for this. But thankfully the Tech Jam had been advertised to me in so many places that I couldn’t not go,” Genece said.

“What I love about this event is being able to walk around and introducing people. We have all been stuck in our homes, or behind our screens. It’s been a while since we’ve all been able to talk with each other. Just providing a space for that is really important,” said Seven Days’ Cathy Resmer, one of the lead organizers of the event.

The job fair has more than 30 booths featuring different businesses looking to make connections, and provide educational opportunities for tech. job seekers.

Several students who competed with Vermont First Robotics showed up to share their talents. Myra Waqar came to show other young women that it’s possible for them to compete too.

“Last year I was the only girl on my team...It’s kind of cool to be like, ‘Oh, I’m setting an example for other people in my school to be able to come back,’ Waqar explained.

A new company called Wildlife Imaging Systems made an appearance. They provide advanced machine imaging to help in the conservation of wildlife. The company says the Tech Jam helps them connect with people in a time where finding employees to fill open positions hasn’t been the easiest.

“Thank god Tech Jam is back right? So now we can all come back in person, kind of meet people. Build our networks back after that two year hiatus,” Wildlife Imaging Systems Owner Brogan Morton said.

