What to Do: Sunday, October 23

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday.

The Old Stone House and Museum in Brownington is hosting a trick-or-treat walk in their Historic Village. This evening from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. trick-or-treaters will have the chance to haunt the village with treats at every stop. Your whole family can enjoy a traditional and safe trick-or-treat experience in their gently spooky historic village.

It’s the 6th Annual Burlington Record Fair! From 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Nectar’s on Main Street, check out their massive record sale. There’s live music all day, and admission is $5.

Billings Farm in Woodstock is hosting a family Halloween event today from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There’s fun for the whole family, including trick-or-treating, costume parades, hayrides, Halloween crafts, pumpkin bowling, and more. For the little ones, there’s a not-too-spooky Sunflower House and other gentle exhibits. There will also be a food truck selling traditional American BBQ, and the cafe will sell hot cider and donuts. Admission to the event is included in a ticket to the museum, and kids in costume will be admitted for free.

The Gallery at Mad River Valley Arts is hosting an awards ceremony today. From 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. this afternoon in Waitsfield, the gallery will present awards for the Vermont Watercolor Society. There will be 13 total awards, including Best in Show, various donor awards, and different categories like landscape, still life, abstract, and more. The juror is a nationally acclaimed watercolor artist and president of the American Watercolor Society. This is a free event, and open to the public.

Finally, today the Champlain Craft Show and Antique Expo continues from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction will have arts, crafts, antiques, and food. Admission is $10 for adults and free for those 14 and under.

