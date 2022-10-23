Winning numbers drawn for $580M Powerball jackpot

The Powerball jackpot reached $580 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.
The Powerball jackpot reached $580 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached $580 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 19, 25, 48, 55, 60 and 18.

According to Powerball, this is the game’s 10th largest jackpot. The estimated cash value is about $278 million.

The jackpot was last won Aug. 3. There have been 33 drawings since then, but no one has matched all six numbers drawn.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Boxelder bugs
Boxelder bugs enjoy the sunny side of your house
Small engine plane crashes into building in Keene, NH on Lower Main Street.
Fiery plane crash in Keene, NH kills everyone on board
Renee Marie Guy will go to prison for selling a lethal dose of fentanyl.
Williamstown woman sentenced to prison in fatal overdose
Vermont man sentenced to prison for cocaine distribution
Camp Sunrise in Benson has been a place for Boy Scouts and community members to gather for...
Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public

Latest News

Refugee teeth cleaning
Local dentist provides cleanings for Ukrainian refugees
vt tech jam
Vermont Tech Jam aims to link workers with jobs
mm
Local dentist provides free cleanings for Ukrainian refugees
mm
Vermont Tech Jam aims to link workers with jobs