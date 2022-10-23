BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It sure was a nice, mild weekend. The mild temperatures will continue into midweek, though it will be unsettled. A coastal storm will bring some showers Monday, though mainly east and during the morning. Highs will range from the upper 50s to low 60s. Models are now keeping the low a little closer into Tuesday, so a few light showers are possible east that day. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny. The good news is the temperatures…they will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Lows will only fall into the 50s.

A cold front will start to approach the region Wednesday. Showers are expected, especially during the afternoon and overnight hours. It will be unseasonably mild again, with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees. The front will move out Thursday morning, with showers giving way to afternoon sunshine. It will be cooler, with highs mainly in the upper 50s. Friday will be a quiet day, though cooler than what we’ve been spoiled with. Highs will be in the low 50s.

The weekend is looking quite good, though not as warm as this past weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s, with lows in the 20s and 30s.

