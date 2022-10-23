BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday was a gorgeous day, with a few spots reaching the low 70s for highs. Sunday will also be pleasant, though high clouds will make for filtered sunshine. Highs will be mainly in the mid 60s. A coastal storm will spread some showers into the region Sunday night and Monday, mainly east. The low will begin to move away Monday afternoon.

Tuesday will be another unseasonably mild day, with highs ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s. Wednesday will be just as warm, though a few showers are possible. A cold front will then come through Thursday, with showers likely. This front will cool us off for Friday and Saturday, with a return to near-average temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 50s, with lows in the 30s.

