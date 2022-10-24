3 wounded in shooting at St. Louis high school, police say

FILE PHOTO - A shooting happened Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in...
FILE PHOTO - A shooting happened Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis.(Gray News, file)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - Three people have been shot at a high school in the South City area of St. Louis on Monday, police said.

The shooting happened at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Police said a suspect is in custody.

The St. Louis Public School District tweeted that students were still being evacuated from the school as of 9:50 a.m. The evacuated students are being taken to “safe and secure sites” but the exact location has not been released.

Other information was not immediately known.

