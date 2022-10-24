Annual Youth Deer Weekend hopes to teach new hunters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hunters embarking on their first deer season are encouraged to take advantage of Vermont’s third annual novice weekend.

Novice weekend is designed to give teenagers and adults who are new to hunting a chance to learn deer behavior, safe hunting practices, and responsible techniques.

Participants had to bring their game to one of 19 biological reporting stations to help state wildlife biologists gather data on the health of Vermont’s deer population. Biologists are collecting data on age, weight, and antler development to help guide future deer management decisions.

“The data we collected specifically on youth weekend is greater than we would get in other seasons … all deer are legal to take this weekend and so we get data on fauns We get data on does we can data on buck and so it’s the best bang for the buck as far as getting data from a wide selection of species,” said Noel Dodge a Fish & Wildlife Biologist with the state of Vermont.

Novice hunters who took part this weekend received a free youth weekend deer tag.

