Annual Youth Deer Weekend hopes to teach new hunters

Biological Weigh-in stations are reporting higher numbers of deer being turned in for Archery...
Biological Weigh-in stations are reporting higher numbers of deer being turned in for Archery season.(WCAX)
By Kiana Burks
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hunters embarking on their first deer season are encouraged to take advantage of Vermont’s third annual novice weekend.

Novice weekend is designed to give teenagers and adults who are new to hunting a chance to learn deer behavior, safe hunting practices, and responsible techniques.

Participants had to bring their game to one of 19 biological reporting stations to help state wildlife biologists gather data on the health of Vermont’s deer population. Biologists are collecting data on age, weight, and antler development to help guide future deer management decisions.

“The data we collected specifically on youth weekend is greater than we would get in other seasons … all deer are legal to take this weekend and so we get data on fauns We get data on does we can data on buck and so it’s the best bang for the buck as far as getting data from a wide selection of species,” said Noel Dodge a Fish & Wildlife Biologist with the state of Vermont.

Novice hunters who took part this weekend received a free youth weekend deer tag.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Small engine plane crashes into building in Keene, NH on Lower Main Street.
Fiery plane crash in Keene, NH kills everyone on board
Lady Gaga signs autographs
Burlington beautician named Born This Way Foundation’s Ultimate Stylist 2022
File Photo: Boxelder bugs
Boxelder bugs enjoy the sunny side of your house
File photo
Behind the Bullets - Part 2
North Country Hospital
North Country medical staff casts vote of no-confidence in CEO

Latest News

antiques and craft show
Champlain Valley Craft and Antique Show held this weekend
vt community hear from Ukrainians
Randolph Church talks with Ukrainians in Sister City
Hubbard Park set to undergo major upgrade
Hubbard Park set to undergo major upgrades
Local gun shop describes process of background check
Local gun shop describes process of background checks in Vermont