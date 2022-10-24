Burlington Record Fair returns for sixth year

By Kiana Burks
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The sixth annual Burlington Record Fair returned to Nectar’s.

The annual fair is put on by Burlington Records and Nectar’s and features over 20 different vinyl vendors from across the Northeast. Several private vendors had their collections available as well.

Organizers call the event a day of crate digging and record spinning and say the event is the perfect way to bring together the Vinyl collecting community.

“I think people appreciate it a lot, just having it once a year is a kind of like this celebratory and vital collecting thing in the community that we all get together and do,” event organizer Evan LeCompte said, “Just getting together for this day and just talking about music and selling records to each other and just having fun.”

Hundreds of people showed up to the event and thousands of records were available to be purchased.

