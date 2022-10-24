Champlain Valley Craft and Antique Show held this weekend

antiques and craft show
antiques and craft show(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Fairgrounds are calling their three-day Craft and Antique Show over the weekend a success. Some of the 150 vendors say people were traveling many miles to be there.

The Craft and Antique show has been an annual event for over 25 years. Many vendors come with their products to show off what they have to offer.

Anne Young and her sister have been coming to the antique expo for over five years. They say they keep coming back because they love selling their antiques.

“My sister and I actually have some people that follow us,” said Young. “We have a woman that drove three hours from downstate New Hampshire to be here.”

The two sisters say they can’t wait to come back to the expo at the fairgrounds next year.

