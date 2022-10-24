Defense expected to rest in Aita Gurung trial

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The defense is expected to rest its case in the Aita Gurung murder trial as soon as today.

The jury began hearing the case involving the alleged murder of a meat cleaver, more than two weeks ago.

The defense used psychiatric testimony where experts opined that Gurung was insane at the time and that he couldn’t comprehend the criminality of his action.

The state argues that while Gurung may have been mentally ill, he knew what he was doing.

Closing arguments could begin as soon as today.

