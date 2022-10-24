Drop in Vermont student test scores mirror national data

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic caused historic learning setbacks across the country, including in Vermont.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress Monday released its numbers from the 2022 assessments of reading and math for students in grades four and eight.

There were 202 Vermont schools that participated in the testing and the results showed students declined across the board compared to the 2019 results.

Education officials say the pandemic is part of that but they also point out that Vermont students’ performance on these tests has been generally worsening for more than a decade and that the latest results reinforce a longstanding trend.

