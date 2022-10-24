Five Chittenden county towns vote on becoming communications district

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -On Election Day, residents in five towns in Chittenden County will be voting on whether they want to join the county’s first Communication Union District.

There are 9 CUDs in the state, where towns band together to help fund and construct broadband.

Residents in the towns of Essex, Essex Junction, Shelburne, South Burlington, and Williston already have ballots in their hands with this item on the list.

If two or more towns vote to join a CUD, they will be among 208 other Vermont towns in a push to increase broadband access across the state.

The highly populated Chittenden County might not be the first place on your mind when considering where broadband is needed in the state.

But according to the department of public service, 4% of Chittenden County addresses do not have high-speed internet.

“I would say that there seems to be some dead spots even in our own neighborhoods,” said Kerry Goulette of Essex Junction.

“I don’t have internet access at the moment, I am relying on a cell phone plan which can get expensive,” said Sophie Ward, also of Essex Junction.

Come election day, voters will decide whether to join forces and create a communication union district or not. 75% of the county is connected using cable companies like Comcast.

“The cable companies don’t go where there’s under eight or six addresses per mile. It’s the business case hasn’t been there in the past for them,” said Rob Fish with the Vermont Community Broadband Board.

Rob Fish says CUDs have a more robust ability to access broadband resources, negotiate good deals, and aggregate demand for broadband to entice providers to continue their coverage.

Some CUDs construct their own fiber network.

Fish predicts Chittenden County would likely go down a public-private partnership path to work with existing providers to build out the remaining areas.

Charlie Baker of the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission says CUDs are funded by grants and revenue bonds, and can’t raise taxes or use taxpayer funds.

If the CUD is formed in these towns, residents don’t have to join and would only have to pay if residents choose to opt-in for services.

“It really is pretty fundamental right now to just participate in society right? I mean, the last two and a half years certainly have shown us that right? And places that didn’t have good broadband was really challenging, you know, for the kids to plug into school or you know, to contact your doctor through telehealth,” said Charlie Baker with the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission.

Some community members say broadband is crucial.

“It’s a really really important aspect of our everyday lives. It’s how we apply for jobs, it’s how we interact with people, and I think making that accessible for people is really really important,” said Ward.

Others agree it’s a necessity that creates a more equitable county but they are wary when it comes to working with other towns.

“We as a public utility for broadband we really need to be supporting our own systems. So I don’t want us to be wrapped up in other communities,” said Dan Kronlund from Essex Junction.

If a CUD is formed, other towns can vote to join in the future.

