MiVT: Cole’s Cookie Company

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The sound of an oven timer is music to Nicole Citro’s ears, as this Essex Junction cookie connoisseur turns out her perfect treats batch by batch.

“I’ve been told for years, ‘Oh my god, these are so good you should sell them,’” Citro said. “Okay, let’s try this!”

The recipe for these sweets comes from her mémère. It’s a science Citro’s been perfecting since she was a little girl. But, it wasn’t until her first cookie sold on June 29th that she started sharing them with everyone else. Soon after, she launched a new business called Cole’s Cookie Company.

“I think like with a lot of people, COVID just kind of made everyone kind of think about prioritizing things in life that make them happy. And I’ve always loved baking, loved cooking,” Citro said.

She has a full-time job as an insurance agent, but before and after her time in the office, you can find her making dozens and dozens of cookies. Despite the long hours, she says it’s a labor of love. “Everybody needs insurance but they don’t love insurance, and everybody loves cookies. So, every time I’m making a batch it’s always thinking about okay, someone is going to get to enjoy these,” Citro said.

Every batch from Cole’s Cookie Company is made to order, which means she needs a bit of advance notice to get your order in. Though, usually, a few days is enough time. “I’m not a traditional bakery, so I don’t have inventory ready to go to pick from, but I can make a minimum of a half-dozen for any particular flavor,” Citro said.

There are 11 flavors on the menu that are available in dozens or half-dozens. Some of those include chocolate chip, the “802 Maple Cookie,” birthday cake, the cinna-cookie roll, and her famous crack cookie featuring chocolate, toffee, and sea salt.

Citro attributes her success to the use of Kerrygold butter and the complexity of her flavors. “There are some people that like a chewy cookie. Some people like a crunchy cookie. Some people like a cake-type cookie. And I’ve always kind of liked the cookie that’s nice and plump but it’s nice and moist on the inside, maybe a little bit of a crunch on the outside,” Citro explains. “So, that’s how I make my cookies.”

Her cookies are massively popular on Facebook, and she has a website that makes ordering easy. For those not local to the area, she offers shipping too. If you need your cookie fix right now, you can buy some at Aviation Deli in South Burlington.

No matter where you are, or where you’re going, you can enjoy these cookies made with flour, butter, and love from Vermont.

